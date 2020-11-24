Two People In Hospital After Shooting In Holladay Park
Two victims are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a robbery attempt in Holladay Park.
Monday around 7 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in Holladay Park in the Lloyd District. When officers arrived they located two adult victims, a male and a female, both shot in a leg. Both were conscious and talking to officers. Officers applied tourniquets to the victims’ injured legs before paramedics arrived. They went to the hospital by ambulance.
Preliminary information is that the suspect may have attempted a robbery of two male juveniles and fired shots when they ran away. The two juveniles were not hurt.
The suspect left in a vehicle before officers arrived and has not yet been located. No suspect description is being released at this time.