Two People Hurt In Two Alarm Fire

Northeast Portland, Oregon – A fire broke out at a home early this morning in Northeast Portland’s Sullivan Gulch neighborhood, possibly started by a candle. Firefighters were called to the home near 26th and Clackamas just after 4am. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds just got a new update from Portland Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Chatman

Check out this video from Newspartner KGW’s Christine Pitawanich:

A neighbor took this video of the fire near NE 26th Ave. & NE Clackamas. Fire investigators believe an unattended candle started it. One woman was taken to the hospital with 3rd degree burns. pic.twitter.com/sZcujT9l1x — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 26, 2018

It’s an older home that was converted into a multi-plex. We’re told three women were inside the unit where the fire started. One suffered third degree burns and was taken to the hospital. Another had to be rescued by crews, but suffered minor injuries. The third was able to make it out okay. Firefighters say there appears to be no working smoke alarms in the home.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds talked with Portland Fire and Rescue Lt. Rich Chatman

Lt. Chatman mentioned crews were already on another two-alarm commercial fire when this residential fire broke out. That commercial fire broke out in Northwest Portland early this morning around 3:45am near Greenway Recycling. Not far from the intersection of Highway 30 and St. Helens road. We understand the small fire grew and spread to a nearby building. Crews called for a second alarm and backup help to get the fire under control. They were concerned about some diesel fuel nearby. No word yet on a cause.