Two People Found Dead In Rubble Of Collapsed Buildings In Downtown Springfield

Apr 8, 2022 @ 5:10pm

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Springfield police say the bodies of two people were found during an investigation into a large commercial fire on the city’s Main Street.

KEZI-TV reports police say fire crews responded to the blaze around 4:15 a.m. Friday.

Four storefronts were involved, but crews were able to save two businesses.

The structures in between the two collapsed.

Officials say the bodies are of a woman and a man, and detectives believe they had been sleeping in one of the vacant buildings.

They have yet to be identified.

The Lane County Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

