Two People Arrested For Robberies In Bridgeton Neighborhood

Portland, Ore. — Two suspects are facing charges of felony robbery and additional offenses following a multi-week investigation and the execution of a search warrant in the Bridgeton Neighborhood.

The incident transpired on Tuesday, October 11, 2023, at 10:30 p.m. when a North Precinct officer responded to a robbery call. The victim had already left the location, and contact was established via phone. The officer discovered that earlier on that day, at around 12:00 p.m., the victim had been assaulted, robbed with a metal rod, and threatened with a knife by known suspects at an apartment in the 1400 block of North Pier 99 Street.

The Major Crimes Unit allocated a detective to the case, who conducted further investigations and secured arrest and search warrants for one of the suspects and the apartment. Today, on November 3, 2023, the Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, executed the arrest and search warrants at the apartment.

Misty B. Martz, aged 45 and a resident of Portland, was apprehended and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) for charges related to Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Additionally, Misty Martz’s nephew, Randall D. Martz, aged 25 and also from Portland, was already in custody at MCDC on unrelated charges. Subsequently, charges were added for Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The investigation remains ongoing. Individuals with information pertinent to this case are encouraged to email [email protected], referencing case number 23-266425.