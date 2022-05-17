Two Pedestrians Hit By MAX Train, 1 Dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were hit by a MAX train in Portland over the weekend. One person died and another was seriously injured.
A man was hit by a train headed westbound on East Burnside at 160th Avenue around 10:30pm on Friday. He has been identified as 43-year-old Phillip Allen. He’s the 24th person and the 13th pedestrian this year to lose their life in a traffic crash in the city.
Another person was hit by a train near the Northeast 82nd Avenue station along Interstate 84 around 9:00 on Sunday night. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.