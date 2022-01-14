Two Pedestrians Die Just Hours Apart After Being Hit By Cars In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died after they were hit by a car on opposite sides of Portland about 10 hours apart between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Someone was hit on the on-ramp to Interstate 205 at Northeast Glisan and pinned under the vehicle just before 6:00 on Thursday morning.
Another person was hit on North Denver Avenue near the I-5 overpass just after 7:00pm on Wednesday. It appears the driver who hit them left the scene. There’s no description of that vehicle just yet.
These are the 4th and 5th fatal crashes of the year in Portland. Three of them involve pedestrians and two were hit and runs.