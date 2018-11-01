Two Pasco Teachers Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say two Pasco teachers are dead after a murder-suicide inside a Kennewick home.

The Tri-City Herald reports that investigators believe 37-year-old Dustin Altshuler – who had just been charged with groping a female taxi driver – shot and killed his girlfriend, 35-year-old Laura Cole, on Wednesday before killing himself.

Both taught in the Pasco School District. Altshuler taught high school computer-assisted drafting and robotics. Cole taught special education at Whittier Elementary.

The district said in a written statement Thursday morning that counselors would be on hand to support students and staff who knew them.

Altshuler was placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of drunkenly groping the taxi driver last weekend. He was charged with felony indecent liberties Wednesday and had been due to appear in court Thursday.

