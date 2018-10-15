Two Oregon Inmates Die at Different Facilities

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Corrections says two men in custody died at different facilities in the past few days.

Officials say 72-year-old Douglas Miller died Friday morning at Salem’s Oregon State Penitentiary in the infirmary.

He was incarcerated out of Multnomah County and his earliest release date was January 2021.

Officials say 81-year-old Raymond Madrigal died Sunday morning in a hospital.

Madrigal had been incarcerated out of Multnomah County since March 2006 at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla.

His earliest release date was August 2022.

Oregon State Police have been notified as is standard and the Medical Examiner will determine their causes of death.

No further information was released.