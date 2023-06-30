Two Deputies Shot In Clackamas County

Clackamas County, Ore. – On June 30th, 2023, at approximately 7AM, two uniformed deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a business located at SE 70th Ave and SE Johnson Creek Blvd.

Upon arrival, the deputies encountered two males at the scene. While attempting to detain the suspects for questioning, one of the suspects drew a pistol and fired shots at the deputies. Both deputies were struck by gunfire, but neither suspect was injured. Additional responding deputies swiftly apprehended the suspects a few minutes later.

The injured deputies were immediately evacuated from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Although their injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life threatening. One deputy has already been released from the hospital, while the other is expected to be discharged soon.

The two arrested suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Tyler J. Scott and 46-year-old Joseph R. Shaffer, both residents of SE Portland. They have been transported to the Clackamas County Jail, and it is anticipated that they will face charges and be arraigned on Monday.

The Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes team, along with detectives from the Oregon City and West Linn Police Departments, is leading the investigation into the attempted murder of the deputies and the use of force by law enforcement. Detectives from Canby Police, Lake Oswego Police, Gladstone Police, Oregon State Police Molalla Police, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the FBI and ATF, have also responded to assist in the investigation.