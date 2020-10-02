Two Nurses File Complaint Against Hospital
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Two hospital nurses have filed a complaint with the Washington State Department of Health arguing that staffing and sanitation practices are putting patients and staff at risk during the pandemic.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that Sylvia Keller and Alice Westphal said Virginia Mason Memorial has been dangerously understaffed, resulting in nurses working every day “in anticipation of a disaster.”
Virginia Mason Memorial declined comment because of hospital protocol prohibiting comment on an ongoing investigation.
Health Department spokesperson Kristen Maki confirmed the agency received the allegations but could not confirm or deny if an investigation was opened.