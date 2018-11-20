Two Murders In Portland Three Hours Apart

Officers noted the circumstances at the crime scene were suspicious-in-nature, so members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are responding to the scene. Representatives with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are also responding to this suspicious death investigation. At this time there is no suspect information to provide the public in connection with this investigation.
The investigation is in its early stages and no additional information is available this evening.
During this investigation Southwest 1st Avenue will be closed between Southeast Morrison Street and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. This closure will likely impact the TriMet system Monday evening.Anyone with information about this suspicious death investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Based on information gathered at this time, investigators believe the deceased male suffered a gunshot injury.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Representatives with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office also responded to assist with this investigation.
At this time there is no suspect information to provide the public in connection with this investigation, but based on information gathered at this time, investigators do not believe there is a danger posed to the public in relation to this investigation.
It is early in this investigation and detectives continue to gather information and determine if this homicide investigation is in anyway connected to a suspicious death investigation that began on Monday, November 19, 2018, on Southwest 1st Avenue underneath the Morrison Bridge.
The identity and manner of death of the victim will be released after a member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has completed an autopsy and next of kin are notified.
During the investigation, the Burnside Bridge was closed to all traffic, but has since reopened.
As the investigation continued, the Portland Police Bureau assigned officers to perform increased patrols in the Downtown area.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.