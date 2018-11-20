Two Murders In Portland Three Hours Apart

On Monday, November 19, 2018, at 9:04 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the report that an injured person had been located on the east sidewalk of Southwest 1st Avenue under the Morrison Bridge. When officers arrived in the area, they located an unconscious adult female lying on the sidewalk. Responding emergency medical personnel determined the woman was deceased.

Officers noted the circumstances at the crime scene were suspicious-in-nature, so members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are responding to the scene. Representatives with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are also responding to this suspicious death investigation. At this time there is no suspect information to provide the public in connection with this investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages and no additional information is available this evening.

During this investigation Southwest 1st Avenue will be closed between Southeast Morrison Street and Southwest Harvey Milk Street. This closure will likely impact the TriMet system Monday evening.Anyone with information about this suspicious death investigation should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)