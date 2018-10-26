Mail Package Suspect Identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr.

A law enforcement source identified the suspect as a 56-year-old male, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports. The source also said that DNA evidence on one of the devices played a part in leading investigators to the suspect.
Earlier, authorities recovered suspicious packages sent to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Obama. The packages appeared to be similar to 10 others sent this week.
The package sent to Booker was found in Florida, the FBI said on Twitter on Friday morning. Sources told CBS News that the package sent to Clapper was found at a postal facility in New York City.
The New York package was addressed to “James Robert Clapper Time Warner (CNN),” according to a photo of the package obtained by CBS New York station WCBS-TV. On Wednesday, a bomb sent to CNN’s offices in New York’s Time Warner Center prompted an evacuation of the building.
-
Trump expected to speak about bomb investigation
President Trump was expected to speak about the package bomb investigation in his first public comments of the day late Friday morning. His comments come less than an hour after the Justice Department confirmed an arrest had been made.
Mr. Trump was expected to speak around 11:45 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch the president’s comments in the player above.
-
White van seized after arrest in Florida
Federal authorities covered and seized a white van in Florida after the Department of Justice confirmed an arrest had been made in the bomb investigation. The suspect was arrested at an auto repair shop in Plantation, Florida.
Aerial footage captured images of the van before it was taken away. Some of the van’s windows were covered with stickers.
-
Clapper package contained apparent pipe bomb
New York police credited an alert postal worker with finding an apparent pipe bomb at a post office Friday morning. John Miller, the police department’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said at a press conference that the bomb was in a package consistent with others seen this week.
Sources have confirmed to CBS News that the package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
-
Wasserman Schultz addresses bomb scares
Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose name has appeared on the phony return addresses of bombs sent through the mail, is speaking about the bomb scares. Wasserman Schultz is a former head of the Democratic National Committee.
-
Trump ties “‘Bomb’ stuff” to GOP “momentum”
President Trump implied that press coverage of the mail bombs was slowing Republican momentum ahead of the midterm elections. “News not talking politics,” the president said.
Earlier Friday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Trump was ” receiving constant information as it is available” about the new packages.
-
Photo of package sent to James Clapper
CBS New York station WCBS-TV obtained a photo of the suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. The package was intended to be sent to CNN’s offices at New York’s Time Warner Center.
Since leaving the government, Clapper has worked for CNN as a contributor.
