Mail Package Suspect Identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr.
By Jacob Dean
|
Oct 26, 2018 @ 6:05 AM
Breaking News: Federal Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the suspicious packages. NBC is reporting the suspect is 56-year-old  Cesar Sayoc, Jr. as Mail-Bomb Suspect.
(CBS NEWS) An arrest has been made in the investigation of bombs sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. The Department of Justice confirmed that one person was in custody.

A law enforcement source identified the suspect as a 56-year-old male, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports. The source also said that DNA evidence on one of the devices played a part in leading investigators to the suspect.

Earlier, authorities recovered suspicious packages sent to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Obama. The packages appeared to be similar to 10 others sent this week.

The package sent to Booker was found in Florida, the FBI said on Twitter on Friday morning. Sources told CBS News that the package sent to Clapper was found at a postal facility in New York City.

The New York package was addressed to “James Robert Clapper Time Warner (CNN),” according to a photo of the package obtained by CBS New York station WCBS-TV. On Wednesday, a bomb sent to CNN’s offices in New York’s Time Warner Center prompted an evacuation of the building.

  • Trump expected to speak about bomb investigation

    President Trump was expected to speak about the package bomb investigation in his first public comments of the day late Friday morning. His comments come less than an hour after the Justice Department confirmed an arrest had been made.

    Mr. Trump was expected to speak around 11:45 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch the president’s comments in the player above.

  • White van seized after arrest in Florida

    van-image.png

    Investigators secure a van believed to be linked to the mail bomb suspect in Plantation, Florida.

     CBS NEWS

    Federal authorities covered and seized a white van in Florida after the Department of Justice confirmed an arrest had been made in the bomb investigation. The suspect was arrested at an auto repair shop in Plantation, Florida.

    Aerial footage captured images of the van before it was taken away. Some of the van’s windows were covered with stickers.

  • Clapper package contained apparent pipe bomb

    New York police credited an alert postal worker with finding an apparent pipe bomb at a post office Friday morning. John Miller, the police department’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said at a press conference that the bomb was in a package consistent with others seen this week.

    Sources have confirmed to CBS News that the package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

  • Wasserman Schultz addresses bomb scares

    Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose name has appeared on the phony return addresses of bombs sent through the mail, is speaking about the bomb scares. Wasserman Schultz is a former head of the Democratic National Committee.

  • Trump ties “‘Bomb’ stuff” to GOP “momentum”

    President Trump implied that press coverage of the mail bombs was slowing Republican momentum ahead of the midterm elections. “News not talking politics,” the president said.

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump

    Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!

    Twitter Ads info and privacy

    Earlier Friday morning, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Trump was ” receiving constant information as it is available” about the new packages.

  • Photo of package sent to James Clapper

    CBS New York station WCBS-TV obtained a photo of the suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. The package was intended to be sent to CNN’s offices at New York’s Time Warner Center.

    Since leaving the government, Clapper has worked for CNN as a contributor.

    CBS New York

    @CBSNewYork

    JUST IN: We now have photo of the suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper found at mail facility on 52nd Street in Midtown, Manhattan. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2PXm514

     

(CBS NEWS) Suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker recovered by FBI – live updates

A suspicious package addressed to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has been recovered in Florida, the FBI said Friday morning. The FBI said the package was similar to 10 other packages sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump.  A 12th package addressed to Former US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was found in New York City this morning. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more

New Suspicious Package Sent To Robert De Niro in NYC, Joe Biden In Delaware

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Possible Bombs Intercepted At Clinton, Obama’s Home. CNN Evacuated in NYC. LIVE COVERAGE HURRICANE MICHAEL Confirmed: Judge Brett Kavanaugh To The United States Supreme Court Live: Final Senate Vote On U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh Awaiting Confirmation Vote For Brett Kavanaugh Kavanaugh Nomination Advances To Final Floor Vote
Comments