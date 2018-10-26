Mail Package Suspect Identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr.

A law enforcement source identified the suspect as a 56-year-old male, CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports. The source also said that DNA evidence on one of the devices played a part in leading investigators to the suspect.

Earlier, authorities recovered suspicious packages sent to Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and James Clapper, the director of national intelligence under President Obama. The packages appeared to be similar to 10 others sent this week.

The package sent to Booker was found in Florida, the FBI said on Twitter on Friday morning. Sources told CBS News that the package sent to Clapper was found at a postal facility in New York City.

The New York package was addressed to “James Robert Clapper Time Warner (CNN),” according to a photo of the package obtained by CBS New York station WCBS-TV. On Wednesday, a bomb sent to CNN’s offices in New York’s Time Warner Center prompted an evacuation of the building.