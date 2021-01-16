Two More Shootings Overnight In Portland

      Breaking News
Jan 15, 2021 @ 4:54pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — There were two more shootings in Portland late Thursday into early Friday morning.

For the third time this week, gunfire lit up Northeast Sandy Boulevard.  Shots were fired near Interstate 205 just after 11:00pm.  One person was wounded.

Earlier this week, a man was shot and killed in nearly the same area and three people were wounded just up the road.

About ten bullets were fired at Southeast 125th and Taggart around 12:30 in the morning, hitting a home and passing through the wall of a bedroom where people were sleeping.  A vehicle in the driveway was also shot up.

Following a record year with nearly 900 shootings in the city, these make at least 47 shootings in the city this month.  There were 50 all of January 2020.

