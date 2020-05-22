Two More Reported COVID-19 Deaths In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Two more reported COVID-19 deaths in Oregon Friday brings the state’s total tally to 147.
The State also announcing 45 more positive tests and 3 new presumptive cases.
Oregon now has 3,770 positive tests and 103,975 negative tests.
146 people are now hospitalized by the virus, while 16 are on a ventilator.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Clatsop (2), Curry (1), Jackson (3), Linn (2), Malheur (4), Marion (8), Multnomah (11), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (10).