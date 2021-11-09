Two More People Shot To Death in Portland, Pushing Homicide Total To 77

PORTLAND, Ore. –Two people were killed by homicide over the weekend in Portland, pushing the city’s total for the year to 77.
A man was found shot and killed in a vehicle on Northeast Madrona Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood around 3:40am on Saturday. He’s identified as 30-year-old Dominick Luster.
Another person died in the street on Southeast 148th Avenue north of Division just before 5:30pm on Sunday. Police on Tuesday afternoon released the cause of death. The medical examiner determined they were shot. They have not been identified until family is notified.
There have been around 1,100 shootings or shots fired calls in the city this year.