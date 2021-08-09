Two More Fatal Shootings In Portland, Total 56 For The Year

PORTLAND, Ore–A security guard found a man’s body in the parking lot of Gilbert Heights Elementary school on SE 128th Avenue near Holgate early Saturday morning. . The man had been shot. When police arrived they found evidence of the shooting nearby. No further details area available.
Last night a man was shot several times during an argument on a TriMet Bus. This happened on SE 26th and Hawthorne. The victim was rushed to the hospital… paramedics tried to keep him alive. but he died at the hospital. There’s no suspect information available to the public in either case. Riders and the driver were detained so they could be interviewed by police. We don’t know when either of the victims will be identified. TriMet offered its condolences to the family of the deceased passenger.