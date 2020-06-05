Two More Deaths, 97 New Confirmed And Presumptive COVID-19 Cases In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are 97 more Oregonians today who either have COVID-19, or are presumed to have it.
That number marks the third highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.
It’s believed the higher number is due to more testing, increased contact tracing, and workplace outbreaks.
Oregon now has 4,442 positive tests and 138,676 negative tests.
The State also reporting two new deaths Friday.
That brings the total tally to 161.
The two latest deaths are a 63-year-old Multnomah County man and a 96-year-old Marion County woman.
Both had underlying medical conditions.
121 people remain hospitalized.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Hood River (9), Jefferson (9), Klamath (1), Lincoln (4), Linn (3), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (12), Umatilla (1), Wasco (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (4).