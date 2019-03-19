Two Men Who Shot Damian Lillard’s Brother Sentenced to Prison
By Grant McHill
|
Mar 18, 2019 @ 5:09 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. – Jeffrey Jessie and Taivon Campbell admit to shooting Jahrell Lillard several times in the Clackamas Town Center parking lot on March 29th. Lillard lived after he was found collapsed inside of the mall.

Clackamas County Chief Deputy DA Chris Owen tells KXL Jessie was given 90 months in prison Monday for his attempted murder guilty plea, while Campbell was given 156 months. Campbell’s sentence is much longer because it is part of a global settlement between the Lillard shooting and a case in Multnomah County.

Prosecutors believe Lillard was in town to visit his brother and was mistaken for a rival gang member.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Case Dropped Against Man Who Allegedly Drove Through Protest Measles Outbreak Grows to 73 Confirmed Cases in Clark County No Water For Two Weeks For Homeowner Next To Water Main Break A Plea Change For The Woman Who Pushed A Teen Off A Bridge UPDATE: Missing Vancouver Boys Found Safe NE Portland Water Main Break-Road Closures
Comments