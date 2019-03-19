Two Men Who Shot Damian Lillard’s Brother Sentenced to Prison

PORTLAND, Ore. – Jeffrey Jessie and Taivon Campbell admit to shooting Jahrell Lillard several times in the Clackamas Town Center parking lot on March 29th. Lillard lived after he was found collapsed inside of the mall.

Clackamas County Chief Deputy DA Chris Owen tells KXL Jessie was given 90 months in prison Monday for his attempted murder guilty plea, while Campbell was given 156 months. Campbell’s sentence is much longer because it is part of a global settlement between the Lillard shooting and a case in Multnomah County.

Prosecutors believe Lillard was in town to visit his brother and was mistaken for a rival gang member.