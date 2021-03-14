      Weather Alert

Two men injured in Fairview shooting on Saturday

Mar 14, 2021 @ 7:30am

Saturday evening, Multnomah county sheriff’s deputies received a report of a shooting in the the 2600 block of NE 205th Avenue in Fairview.

Deputies arrived and found two men suffering from gun shot wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies say they found a number of  shell casings on scene, they also say at least one bullet pierced an unoccupied car.

The shooting is under investigation and no suspect information is available as of now.

Witnesses did report hearing a speeding car around the time of the shooting.

