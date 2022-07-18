      Weather Alert

Two Men Dead In Vancouver Murder-Suicide Identified

Jul 18, 2022 @ 3:40pm
Credit: MGN

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The death of two men inside a burning apartment has been ruled murder-suicide.

Gunshots were heard at a four-plex on East 16th Street around 12:30 on the morning of June 25th.  Neighbors reported one of the units was on fire.  After it was put out, the bodies were discovered.

The men have been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Berg and 74-year-old Henry Oates Jr.  A report by the Clark County Medical Examiners Office found that Berg died from several gunshot wounds while Oates died from a gunshot to the head.

The fire left four families homeless.

TAGS
East 16th Street fire Murder-suicide Vancouver
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Nurses At St. Vincent Hospital Approve New Contract, Strike Averted
Suspect Charged With Murder After Elderly Man Dies From Portland Attack
Uvalde's New Anguish: Video Shows Police Waiting In School
Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Racially-Biased Crimes In Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On