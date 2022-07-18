Two Men Dead In Vancouver Murder-Suicide Identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The death of two men inside a burning apartment has been ruled murder-suicide.
Gunshots were heard at a four-plex on East 16th Street around 12:30 on the morning of June 25th. Neighbors reported one of the units was on fire. After it was put out, the bodies were discovered.
The men have been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Berg and 74-year-old Henry Oates Jr. A report by the Clark County Medical Examiners Office found that Berg died from several gunshot wounds while Oates died from a gunshot to the head.
The fire left four families homeless.