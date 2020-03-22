Two Men Charged in Hallway Gunfight
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men are behind bars for shooting at each other at an apartment building. Police were called to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cook Street just before 4:30 on Friday morning.
Police say 35-year-old Earnest Dampier (left) and 36-year-old Gerald Randle Jr. (right) got into an argument in the hallway of the building, pulled out guns and shot at each other at close range. Dampier’s hat was shot off and he was wounded in the head and leg. Randle also had a head injury, but it’s unknown how that occurred. Both men were gone when officers arrived.
Dampier and Randle are charged with attempted murder, assault and felons in possession of a firearm.
The bullets struck common walls between the hallway and other apartments, but none of those residents were injured.