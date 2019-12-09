Two Men Arrested Following Pursuit in Multnomah County
GRESHAM, Ore. — A driver and passenger were arrested after a pursuit that started in Gresham and ended east of Cascade Locks on Saturday morning.
A Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near Northeast 181st and Pacific Street, but the driver wouldn’t stop and the deputy terminated the pursuit due to safety reasons. The suspect dropped off the passenger along the way and sped onto Interstate 84. He exited in Wood Village where deputies found him in a parking lot and tried to block him in. He rammed two patrol cars, damaging both. Deputies followed him back onto I-84, but again terminated the pursuit. He made it out past Cascade Locks before spike strike were used.
Shane Freda, 30, was found hiding in the woods near the freeway. An assault rifle and three loaded magazines were seized from his vehicle. Freda is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and criminal mischief.
The passenger, 40-year-old Ernest Birney, was arrested for a warrant.
None of the deputies involved were injured.