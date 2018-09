Harford County, Maryland- Update 9am: No longer an active shooter situation. At least three people dead.

Reports of an active shooter near Aberdeen, Maryland, and say there are multiple victims. Multiple police agencies are responding after reports of shots fired. Multiple people have been shot in the area near Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and the situation may still be active. The call came at 9:09 a.m. for the shooting in Perryman, a neighborhood off Route 40.