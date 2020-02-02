Two Killed, Two Injured in Ridgefield Roll-over
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Two people were killed and two others injured in an accident in Ridgefield early Sunday morning. The driver blew through a stop sign on South 11th Street at Timm Road and rolled down an embankment just before 2:30.
43-year-old Margarito Alejopablo and 31-year-old Aristeo Alejopablo were killed.
The driver, 25-year-old Luis Perezsalinas was arrested for vehicular homicide, and felony hit and run. He and another passenger were treated for their injuries at the hospital.
Washington State Troopers believe drugs or alcohol were involved.