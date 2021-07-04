Two Killed, Four Injured In Portland Apartment Fire

Investigators from both the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire and Rescue have confirmed two people were killed and four others were injured in a large apartment overnight.
Arson investigators are now asking for help from the public to determine what caused the fire.
On Sunday, officers from the Portland Police Bureau were sent out to assist PF&R on a structure fire in the 2200 block of Northeast Weidler Street.
After the fire scene was stabilized, Police say fire crews worked to find residents.
Police say not all have been accounted for.
As of now two people were found dead.
Investigators are asking that anyone who lives there or was known to be there last night and has not given their information to a police officer or firefighter to please call 503-823-INFO (4636).