Two Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver In Washington State

Jan 20, 2022 @ 10:26am

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say two pedestrians were killed and a 28-year-old man was arrested on investigation of DUI after a collision early Thursday in Arlington, Washington.

The Seattle Times reports the crash occurred around 2:38 a.m.

Two adult pedestrians died at the scene.

Both directions of Highway 9 were closed as part of the investigation.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was being processed Thursday morning for suspicion of driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

