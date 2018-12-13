Two Juveniles charged with murder in killing of Vancouver teen

Two people were taken into police custody Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man at a Hazel Dell strip mall parking lot on Monday. Prosecutors say the victim, 18-year-old Gage Kiser, had arranged to sell marijuana to the suspects. Sheriff’s deputies say the two males were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree murder. Their identities were not released Wednesday night. The arrests come after the alleged getaway driver, 17-year-old Terrance Busby, was in court Wednesday morning. Our news partner KGW reports after initially being charged as an accomplice to second-degree murder, Busby’s charge was raised to accomplice to first-degree murder.

Photo courtesy of KGW.