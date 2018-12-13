Two Juveniles charged with murder in killing of Vancouver teen
By Dave King
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 7:11 AM

Two people were taken into police custody Wednesday night in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man at a Hazel Dell strip mall parking lot on Monday. Prosecutors say the victim, 18-year-old Gage Kiser, had arranged to sell marijuana to the suspects. Sheriff’s deputies say the two males were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Facility for first-degree murder. Their identities were not released Wednesday night. The arrests come after the alleged getaway driver, 17-year-old Terrance Busby, was in court Wednesday morning. Our news partner KGW reports after initially being charged as an accomplice to second-degree murder, Busby’s charge was raised to accomplice to first-degree murder.

 

 

Photo courtesy of KGW.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

KXL Celebrates It’s 92nd Birthday Today ! Intel Building Back Open In Hillsboro Holocaust Survivor Named as Pedestrian Killed in Hillsboro Accident Mt. Hood Meadows Evacuates Skiers From Chairlift Oregon Lawmakers Plan to Introduce Gun Storage Bill TriMet Shuttles Riders with Double Decker Bus
Comments