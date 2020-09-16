Two Inmates With COVID-19 Evacuated Among Other Inmates
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say two inmates who were evacuated by bus among others from the Coffee Creek Correctional Institution last week to the Deer Ridge Correctional Facility in Madras have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the woman and man were tested on Sept. 5 and 6 but there was a delay in obtaining the results from a lab, according to Jennifer Black, spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections.
The positive COVID-19 results of those inmates are what lawyers and family members for inmates’ feared would occur in what they’ve criticized as a haphazard evacuation.
Officials say once the positive results came in Monday, the two inmates were immediately isolated and taken back to Coffee Creek.