Two Injured When Ski Chairlift Breaks
CHEWELAH, Wash. (AP) – Two people were injured after a chairlift detached from its line at an eastern Washington ski resort, according to a news release from the resort.
The Bellingham Herald reports a chair carrying two people broke from the lift line on Chair 1 at 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort in Chewelah at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5.
Ski patrol attended to the guests who fell and escorted them to the patrol room.
They sustained minor injuries.
Operators inspected the lift before running the chair and safely unloading the rest of the guests.
The resort is investigating and the chair will remain closed until further notice.