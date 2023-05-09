KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Two Hurt In Float Plane Crash In Washington State

May 9, 2023 4:49PM PDT
Share
Two Hurt In Float Plane Crash In Washington State
Credit: MGN

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Two people were injured Tuesday in a float plane crash in a neighborhood outside Tacoma, Washington, authorities said.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue said on Twitter that the plane crashed in Lakewood and that two patients in critical condition were taken to area hospitals.

Lakewood police Sgt. Charles Porche said the plane took off from nearby Steilacoom Lake and crashed in a neighborhood, narrowly avoiding buildings but hitting trees, The Seattle Times reported.

The plane was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after noon, West Pierce Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Hallie McCurdy said. A person nearby helped the pilot exit the plane, McCurdy said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash, police said.

No further information was immediately released.

More about:
crash
float plane
state
Tacoma
Washington

Popular Posts

1

Adnan Syed Asks Court To Reconsider Backing Victim's Family
2

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
3

US Economy Grew At Weak 1.1% Rate In Q1 In Sign Of Slowdown
4

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate
5

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations