      Weather Alert

Two Hikers In 24 Hours Rescued In Columbia River Gorge

May 3, 2022 @ 9:43am

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — It was a busy 24 hours for crews with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue in the Columbia River Gorge, rescuing two stranded hikers between Sunday and Monday afternoon.

A 51-year-old man wearing flip-flop sandals was found near Munra Point on Monday.  He was suffering the effects of mild hypothermia and was assisted down to I-84 where he was evaluated and said to be in good condition.

The trail is not official or maintained and it was reported to be dangerously steep and slippery and very difficult to follow.  The man said he left Sunday to go hiking and was not familiar with the trail.  He lost sight of the trail after a few hours and became disoriented.  His sandals fell off and his cell phone died.  The smoke from a fire he lit caught the attention of a worker at Bonneville Dam on Monday morning and the sheriff’s office was notified.

On Sunday afternoon, a 25-year-old man who was not prepared for the deep snow at Larch Mountain used a personal locator beacon to notify first responders.  He was in good condition and assisted back down to safety.

Authorities remind folks that despite spring-like weather, many trails above 3,000 feet are still snow-covered and have not been cleared or maintained since last fall.

TAGS
Columbia River Gorge Hiker Larch Mountain Multnomah County Munra Point search and rescue
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 Reopens After 2020 Wildfires
Washington Justices Unanimously Reject Gov. Inslee Recall Effort
2 Southridge H.S. Students Dead, Sheriff's Deputy Among 4 Critically Injured In Beaverton Crash
Man Identified In Portland's 28th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On