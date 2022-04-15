      Weather Alert

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

Apr 15, 2022 @ 7:49am

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December

TAGS
gangs Gypsy joker motorcycle prison prison Jokers
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On