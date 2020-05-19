Two Gyms In Washington State Sued For Ignoring Order
SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state attorney general says he’s suing two gyms that have continued to operate in violation of the governor’s anti-COVID stay-home order, but he’s giving them a last chance to avoid a fine.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday that his office had given several warnings to Northwest Fitness Company in Puyallup and to Power Alley Fitness in Arlington.
He said that if they close down by Wednesday, his office won’t seek fines or legal fees.
Power Alley Fitness says on its website it’s in a fight with Washington’s government over its constitutional rights.
Northwest Fitness Company’s website says it’s not open but gym members can attend “protest hours.”