      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Two Gyms In Washington State Sued For Ignoring Order

May 19, 2020 @ 2:13pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state attorney general says he’s suing two gyms that have continued to operate in violation of the governor’s anti-COVID stay-home order, but he’s giving them a last chance to avoid a fine.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday that his office had given several warnings to Northwest Fitness Company in Puyallup and to Power Alley Fitness in Arlington.

He said that if they close down by Wednesday, his office won’t seek fines or legal fees.

Power Alley Fitness says on its website it’s in a fight with Washington’s government over its constitutional rights.

Northwest Fitness Company’s website says it’s not open but gym members can attend “protest hours.”

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro