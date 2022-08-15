      Weather Alert

Two Former Officers Reject Plea Deal In George Floyd Killing

Aug 15, 2022 @ 10:27am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences.

The statements from Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng on Monday at a brief hearing in Minneapolis set the stage for trial in October.

The pair are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

They and Thomas Lane were working with Derek Chauvin when he pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still.

Thao said “it would be lying” for him to accept a plea deal.

TAGS
deal George Floyd officers Plea Rejection
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar
200 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged This Summer
Man Walking On Tracks Dies After Hit By Train In Salem
Connect With Us Listen To Us On