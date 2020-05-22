Two Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County
Highway 212 at Lani Lane in Boring
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating a pair of traffic crashes that killed two men in Clackamas County on Thursday.
Investigators say a woman collided head-on with another vehicle on Highway 212 at Lani Lane in Boring just after 3:00. The man behind the wheel was killed. He’s identified as 44-year-old Michael Laubach of Tigard.
Just after 10:00pm, a man was hit by car on Highway 99E at Southeast Claredon Street in Gladstone. 61-year-old Michael Lacy of Oregon City was in traffic when he was hit. Investigators have not said why he was in the travel lane.