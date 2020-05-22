      Breaking News
Two Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County

May 22, 2020 @ 8:25am
Highway 212 at Lani Lane in Boring

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating a pair of traffic crashes that killed two men in Clackamas County on Thursday.

Investigators say a woman collided head-on with another vehicle on Highway 212 at Lani Lane in Boring just after 3:00.  The man behind the wheel was killed.  He’s identified as 44-year-old Michael Laubach of Tigard.

Just after 10:00pm, a man was hit by car on Highway 99E at Southeast Claredon Street in Gladstone.  61-year-old Michael Lacy of Oregon City was in traffic when he was hit.  Investigators have not said why he was in the travel lane.

