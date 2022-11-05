Two Families Settle With PacifiCorp Over Archie Creek Fire

Glide, Ore. - October 22, 2020 - New growth emerges from the remains of the Archie Creek Fire in the Umpqua National Forest. (David Yost / FEMA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Electric company PacifiCorp has settled a lawsuit with two families who were victims of Oregon’s catastrophic Labor Day fires in 2020.

The Oregonian reports that the settlement is confidential, and avoids a jury trial that was set to start Nov. 15. The plaintiffs had sought $69 million in damages over various claims of injury and property damage due to the Archie Creek Fire in southern Oregon, which burned about 200 square miles and destroyed more than 100 homes.

Several lawsuits alleging negligence have been filed against PacifiCorp and its Oregon subsidiary, Pacific Power. A spokesperson for PacifiCorp said it doesn’t comment on legal matters.