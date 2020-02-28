Two Face Murder Charges In Keizer Station Death
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Two men have been indicted on murder charges in the shooting of a man found inside a crashed minivan near a Keizer shopping center earlier this month.
The Statesman Journal reports Kristian Mann of Keizer and Dasio Gonzalez of Salem were initially arraigned Feb. 5 in Marion County Court on drug and gun charges.
Second-degree murder and robbery charges were added Thursday in an indictment filed by the Marion County Grand Jury.
Court documents say Mann and Gonzalez are accused of causing the death of Oscar Martinez while attempting to commit robbery.
It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers.