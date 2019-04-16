Two Escape Injury After Plane Crash in Pullman
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 16, 2019 @ 11:41 AM

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – A single-engine airplane has crashed on the runway at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, but the two people on board were not injured.

Airport Director Tony Bean says the aircraft crashed Monday morning because of engine failure.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News says the plane took off just after 10 a.m. but quickly circled back around the airport when the pilot noticed the engine was failing.

Bean says the pilot was unable to deploy the aircraft’s landing gear and the plane landed on its “belly” on the runway and skidded into grass.

Airport staff reopened the runway Monday afternoon.

Bean says the two occupants in the plane were a Washington State University mother visiting for Mom’s Weekend and her husband, the pilot.

Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com

