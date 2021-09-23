Two Drivers Killed In Separate Crashes In SW Washington

KALAMA, Wash. — Two people were killed in crashes in Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning.
A tow truck driver died after being hit by the trailer of a semi on Interstate 5 southbound near mile post 29 in Kalama just after 10:30.
33-year-old Raymond Mitchell of Kalama worked for TLC Towing. Washington State Patrol is considering charges against the driver who hit him, 23-year-old Nolan Alvarino of Toutle, who was reportedly speeding.
ALERT: I-5 SB is jammed up prior to SR 432 in #Longview due to the fatal crash closure between Exit 30 and 27. The Lewis & Clark Bridge over to Hwy. 30 at Rainier is the best alternate. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6dKJzSxBQ4
— KXL Traffic (@KXLTraffic) September 22, 2021
ALERT: I-5 SB is jammed up prior to SR 432 in #Longview due to the fatal crash closure between Exit 30 and 27. The Lewis & Clark Bridge over to Hwy. 30 at Rainier is the best alternate. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/6dKJzSxBQ4
— KXL Traffic (@KXLTraffic) September 22, 2021
Another man was killed in a crash on State Route 14 eastbound when he turned the wrong direction at the roundabout at Washougal River Road and hit a vehicle head-on just after 9:45. He’s identified as 60-year-old Michael Merwin of Washougal. The driver he hit was taken to the hospital.
Update: Traffic is being diverted off SR 14 EB at Union Street #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IiQtKFQeHa
— KXL Traffic (@KXLTraffic) September 22, 2021
Update: Traffic is being diverted off SR 14 EB at Union Street #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IiQtKFQeHa