Two Drivers Killed In Separate Crashes In SW Washington

Sep 23, 2021 @ 11:13am
KALAMA, Wash. — Two people were killed in crashes in Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning.

A tow truck driver died after being hit by the trailer of a semi on Interstate 5 southbound near mile post 29 in Kalama just after 10:30.

33-year-old Raymond Mitchell of Kalama worked for TLC Towing.  Washington State Patrol is considering charges against the driver who hit him, 23-year-old Nolan Alvarino of Toutle, who was reportedly speeding.

Another man was killed in a crash on State Route 14 eastbound when he turned the wrong direction at the roundabout at Washougal River Road and hit a vehicle head-on just after 9:45.  He’s identified as 60-year-old Michael Merwin of Washougal.  The driver he hit was taken to the hospital.

