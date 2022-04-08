Two Dozen Residents Displaced By Apartment Fire In Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A fire at an apartment complex on Thursday night damaged 22 units, displaced two dozen residents and burned one person.
Seven units at the Uptown at Lake Oswego Apartments on Evergreen Road at 3rd Street were destroyed.
Investigators say a cooking fire spread to other units. The tenant was treated at the hospital for burns to his chest.
Another tenant trapped upstairs was rescued by firefighters using a ladder.
The residents of nine apartments are being assisted by the Red Cross with shelter. One cat died, but several others were rescued.
