Two Dozen Renters Displaced By Tigard Apartment Fire
TIGARD, Ore. — A propane heater sparked a fire at an apartment complex in Tigard early Tuesday morning.
Callers to 911 reported explosions and flames at the Sunflower Apartments on Southwest 135th Avenue just off Scholls Ferry Road around 5:30.
Three people were treated for smoke inhalation.
The fire caused significant damage to three apartments. Two dozen residents are displaced because it’s unsafe to return.
Investigators say an unattended propane heater stored on an outdoor patio was to blame.