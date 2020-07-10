Two Dozen Gunshots Strike Vehicles In SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police found more than 25 shell casings in the street at Southeast 134th and Harold after shots were fired around 9:30 on Wednesday night. Two vehicles were hit by bullets, but luckily nobody inside was seriously injured.
A vehicle with a mother and four children inside was struck. A 10-year-old girl suffered an eye injury when a bullet shattered the glass next to her. Another bullet just missed the mother’s head by inches. Police say they do not appear to be the intended victims.
No further information on who fired the gunshots has been released.
There have been at least 29 shootings in Portland this month compared to just 8 last year.