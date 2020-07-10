      Weather Alert

Two Dozen Gunshots Strike Vehicles In SE Portland

Jul 10, 2020 @ 7:03am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police found more than 25 shell casings in the street at Southeast 134th and Harold after shots were fired around 9:30 on Wednesday night.  Two vehicles were hit by bullets, but luckily nobody inside was seriously injured.

A vehicle with a mother and four children inside was struck.  A 10-year-old girl suffered an eye injury when a bullet shattered the glass next to her.  Another bullet just missed the mother’s head by inches.  Police say they do not appear to be the intended victims.

Bullet damage to a visor in the vehicle

No further information on who fired the gunshots has been released.

There have been at least 29 shootings in Portland this month compared to just 8 last year.

