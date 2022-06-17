Two Die When Raft Flips On Nooksack River

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Two people have died after a commercially-operated raft flipped on the North Fork of the Nooksack River in northwestern Washington.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says four customers and a guide were on the raft Tuesday afternoon when it flipped in rapids near Glacier.
The guide pulled the two female rafters out of the water but the two male rafters were swept downstream.
The sheriff’s office says kayakers affiliated with Glacier Fire found the body of one of the men Tuesday near a log jam about a half-mile downstream.
Customs and Border Protection located the body of the second man downriver of the Highway 542 bridge on Wednesday afternoon.