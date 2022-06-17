      Weather Alert

Two Die When Raft Flips On Nooksack River

Jun 17, 2022 @ 3:07am

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Two people have died after a commercially-operated raft flipped on the North Fork of the Nooksack River in northwestern Washington.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says four customers and a guide were on the raft Tuesday afternoon when it flipped in rapids near Glacier.

The guide pulled the two female rafters out of the water but the two male rafters were swept downstream.

The sheriff’s office says kayakers affiliated with Glacier Fire found the body of one of the men Tuesday near a log jam about a half-mile downstream.

Customs and Border Protection located the body of the second man downriver of the Highway 542 bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

TAGS
flips Nooksack Raft river
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On