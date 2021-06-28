      Weather Alert
Two Die In Lake Drownings In Washington State

Jun 28, 2021 @ 10:33am

SEATTLE (AP) – Two people died at King County lakes as residents flocked to beaches in search of a respite from a record heat wave.

One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday morning.

A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac.

At around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to O.O. Denny Park after a passerby noticed a man struggling in the water.

The man was pulled out and fire officials tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a man died at Angle Lake in SeaTac after sheriff’s deputies tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

