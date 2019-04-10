Two Die After Car Goes Over Cliff Near Tacoma
By Grant McHill
Apr 10, 2019 @ 12:20 PM

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Two people are dead after a driver lost control of an SUV and went off a cliff in Washington state.

The Tacoma News Tribune reported Tuesday that a male driver and a female passenger died in the accident near DuPont.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says the crash about 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Tacoma occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when the 2014 BMV SUV went over the cliff and hit a tree.

Police say there were no skid marks or other indications the driver slowed before veering off the road.

Authorities have not identified the victims, but say that at 3 p.m. emergency workers were still trying to extricate the man and woman from the wreckage several hundred feet below the road.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

