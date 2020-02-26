      Weather Alert

Two Deschutes County Deputies Cited For Causing Crashes

Feb 26, 2020 @ 10:33am

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Two deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have been cited for causing car crashes while responding to emergency calls.

The Bulletin reports the incidents in November and January were investigated by Bend Police, which cited deputies Kiersten Ochsner and Clint Baltzor Monday for illegal operation of an emergency vehicle.

Police found that speed was the primary cause in each crash.

Both investigations used speed data found in reports from the air-bag control module in each deputy’s vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Bailey said after the second incident in January, the office added additional classroom sessions and material to its emergency vehicle operations course for patrol deputies.

TAGS
Crashes deputies Deschutes County
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport