Two Deschutes County Deputies Cited For Causing Crashes
BEND, Ore. (AP) – Two deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have been cited for causing car crashes while responding to emergency calls.
The Bulletin reports the incidents in November and January were investigated by Bend Police, which cited deputies Kiersten Ochsner and Clint Baltzor Monday for illegal operation of an emergency vehicle.
Police found that speed was the primary cause in each crash.
Both investigations used speed data found in reports from the air-bag control module in each deputy’s vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Bailey said after the second incident in January, the office added additional classroom sessions and material to its emergency vehicle operations course for patrol deputies.