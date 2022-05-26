Two Deadly Shootings In One Week At Same Gresham Intersection

GREESHAM, Ore. — Two people have died in shootings at the same intersection within one week. Police are searching for clues and suspects in both homicides.
A man was found dead in the parking lot of the East Park Place Apartments just off Southeast 190th Avenue near Yamhill Street moments before 5:30 on Wednesday night following reports of gunshots.
55-year-old Leonard Madden died after being shot several times on May 18th.
Investigators have not released any information on suspects. Gresham Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact them.