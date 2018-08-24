Two Deadly Crashes Within Hours

Troutdale, Or – Breaking news this Friday morning. The Historic Columbia River Highway is shutdown near Glen Otto park right now because of a deadly crash. It happened just after four o’clock this morning. Multnomah County Sheriff’s office tells us only one vehicle was involved. There were two people inside. When officers arrived on scene one person was dead. More details coming soon.

Banks, Or – A deadly crash shut down Highway 26 at Staley’s Junction. Two cars were involved in the wreck around 11pm last night at MP-42, between the tunnel and the Vernonia turnoff. At least one person died, but we are told two people were air-lifted to the hospital and five people were injured.

Image of Highway 26 crash courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Twitter