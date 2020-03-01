Two Deadly Crashes Saturday Night In Portland
Courtesy: KGW's Jon Goodwin
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Major Crash Team responded to two deadly crashes last night.
A person was killed when their motorcycle collided with an SUV near Southeast 34th and Powell around 6:20pm.
Three hours later, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 42nd and Halsey. The driver took off. There is no vehicle description at this time.
Read more from Portland Police Bureau
FATAL CRASH ON SOUTHEAST POWELL BOULEVARD
On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 6:20 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a traffic crash between a motorcycle and an SUV near Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived on scene and determined that the rider of the motorcycle was deceased.
Officers secured the scene and the Major Crash Team responded to investigate. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. No arrests were made. The name of the deceased will be released after next of kin has been notified.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN HIT AND RUN CRASH ON NE HALSEY ST
On Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled from the scene. Officers arrived and determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Officers secured the scene and the Major Crash Team responded to investigate. No arrests have been made in connection with this case.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the non-emergency line at (503)823-3333 and reference case number 20-70846.
The name of the deceased will be released after next of kin has been notified.