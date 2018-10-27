Two Dead, Two Injured In Separate Logging Incidents
By Jordan Vawter
Oct 26, 2018 @ 8:51 PM
ALSEA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two men have died and two others were injured in separate logging incidents.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Hector Rodarte died and Ricky Payton was injured Friday morning when a log rolled on them at a logging site southwest of Portland near Alsea.

The sheriff’s office says Rodarte, of Monmouth, died at the scene.

Payton, of Independence, was hoisted out of a steep ravine by emergency personnel and taken to a Corvallis hospital.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon says two men were trapped Friday morning under a log south of Portland near Lyons.

Yon says Terry Gene Nelson and Ian Bucko were working as choker-setters on a steep embankment when a log rolled onto them.

He says Nelson of Scio died at a Portland hospital while Buczko was taken to a hospital in Stayton with injuries of unknown severity.

